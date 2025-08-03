From the Babylon Bee:

As the Obama Presidential Center nears completion, it has faced significant criticism for a design that many say bears a striking resemblance to Castle Grayskull.

The Obama Presidential Center sits on 19 acres, featuring a fruit and vegetable garden, an events facility, and a giant castle that holds the secrets to conquering the entire universe.

"Our brilliant, forward-looking design is bold and exciting, and any resemblance to the final resting place of the Orb of Power is purely coincidental," said the center's lead designer, Hammond Hiss. "We think it captures the life and ideology of Obama perfectly."

The main building itself, a giant castle that sits on a pedestal of bones in a barren plain on the edge of a vegetable garden, is surrounded by a seemingly bottomless abyss that can only be crossed with the use of a giant Jawbridge that lowers from a giant skull that makes up the castle's only entrance. It is said to be frequently under attack by evil forces who wish to gain access to its power. But not so fast, says Obama, "I stand before the Great Eye of the galaxy, chosen by destiny to receive its powers. I AM MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE!"

The towering castle contains within it several magical doors leading to a portal room, a throne room, and a multilevel museum that encourages visitors to…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight