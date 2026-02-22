Buried Alive: Someone Should Have Sat Up All Night With Her

(Tom Poland, A Southern Writer) - There’s a road down Edisto Island way. It’ll take you past green swamps and oaks dripping with Spanish moss. Here and there shanties with bright, sky-blue doors used to appear. Hard to tell at night. Used to be some shacks were painted haint blue entire. Churches white as egg whites line the road. Hauntings live here.

Voodoo and ghost stories make a sobering mix as you drive across ancient sea bottom. As you spirit into the past among the ghosts of cruising sharks and skittering blue crabs you’ll pass the Edisto Island Presbyterian Church. Lovely as can be with a congregation said to be among the oldest of its denomination in the country. 1685. People have been laid to rest in the churchyard since 1797. Among their number is Julia Legare, who died on the island in 1852 at the age of 22. They buried her alive ... so the story goes.

When I come across tales such as these, I cannot get past what Cormac McCarthy wrote in Suttree. “How surely are the dead beyond death. Death is what the living carry with them. A state of dread, like…

