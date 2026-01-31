In 1972, a French scientist locked himself in a pitch-black cave 440 feet underground for 180 days.

(Clever Journeys) - No light. No time. No human contact.

He wanted to uncover the secrets of the human mind—and what he found was literally TIME-BENDING:

Michel Siffre was a geologist and researcher obsessed with understanding human biology in extreme conditions.

He believed the key to unlocking the human mind lay in its relationship with time.

To test this, he devised a radical experiment.

Siffre volunteered to live completely isolated in a cave.

No clocks

No sunlight

No way to track time

He wanted to find out:

How the brain reacts to total isolation

What happens when you’re cut off from natural…

See More…

