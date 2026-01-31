Off the Wall: ‘A Slow Slide Into Madness’
In 1972, a French scientist locked himself in a pitch-black cave 440 feet underground for 180 days.
(Clever Journeys) - No light. No time. No human contact.
He wanted to uncover the secrets of the human mind—and what he found was literally TIME-BENDING:
Michel Siffre was a geologist and researcher obsessed with understanding human biology in extreme conditions.
He believed the key to unlocking the human mind lay in its relationship with time.
To test this, he devised a radical experiment.
Siffre volunteered to live completely isolated in a cave.
No clocks
No sunlight
No way to track time
He wanted to find out:
How the brain reacts to total isolation
What happens when you’re cut off from natural…
