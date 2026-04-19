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From the Babylon Bee:

Chick-fil-A employees began taking over TSA duties at the beginning of the week, and airline passengers noted that wait times were eliminated almost immediately.

Agents could be seen walking through the lines, asking passengers if they needed help, moving things along quickly and efficiently, and even responding with “My pleasure” when thanked for their assistance.

“These guys are amazing,” traveller Jenny Brandon told reporters. “They’re so friendly and fast! I got through the line in mere seconds, and they were so nice to work with. They even gave me extra packets of sauce. I hope they take over the DMV next.”

The new TSA Chick-fil-A workers could be seen smiling as they assisted travelers, something other airport workers said has never been seen at a TSA checkpoint. Line wait times were reportedly slashed as passengers walked through the checkpoints and made their flights with time to spare.

“I’m just happy to be doing my job,” 16-year-old Chick-fil-A employee…

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