Did the federal government register aliens.gov? Internet sleuths think so

(News Nation) - Some UFO enthusiasts believe the federal government has registered the website “aliens.gov,” citing a nonprofit organization that monitors databases related to domain names.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers shows aliens.gov being registered March 16.

Military tech enthusiast website DefenseScoop shared an email response from White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, saying “Stay tuned!” with an alien emoji. They noted that the alien emoji used was the same that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used when posting about plans to release information about extraterrestrial activity. NewsNation has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency division for comment.

Aliens and UFOs have taken on renewed interest in recent years, with lawmakers and defense officials holding public hearings regarding the existence of extraterrestrial beings.

President Donald Trump is allegedly holding onto a speech detailing extraterrestrial life and spaceships, according to daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who said…

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