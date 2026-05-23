A hilarious deep dive into the history of The Three Stooges

(Them guys got me in sooo much trouble when I was a kid. - DD)

(Commonplace Fun Facts) - There are many ways to measure cultural greatness. Shakespeare gave us Hamlet. Beethoven gave us the Ninth Symphony. The Three Stooges gave us the eye poke.

This may not seem like an equal contribution to civilization, especially if you are the person receiving the eye poke. Still, few entertainers have lodged themselves in the American brain quite as stubbornly as Moe, Larry, Curly, Shemp, Joe, and Curly Joe. They were not elegant. They were not subtle. They were not the sort of performers one associates with drawing rooms, fine china, or anyone saying, “Ah, yes, the human condition.”

They were, however, hilarious and extremely durable.

The Three Stooges began in vaudeville, survived Hollywood, found new life on television, inspired generations of children to annoy their siblings, horrified generations of parents, and became a permanent part of American pop culture. Their comedy was loud, physical, chaotic, and frequently built around the proposition that every problem in life can be solved by hitting someone with a wrench.

That’s a proposition we’re increasingly inclined to…

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