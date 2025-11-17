Odd-looking Tina Turner statue trashed after hometown unveiling — ‘like Ronald McDonald in a wig’

Simply the worst!

A new statue of the late great singer Tina Turner has been branded “so disrespectful” after it was unveiled in the music icon’s hometown.

The 10-foot-high bronze statue, depicting the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with a microphone and in her signature miniskirt and heels, was unveiled on Saturday in the rural town of Brownsville, Tennessee, around an hour’s drive east of Memphis.

It stands near a museum honoring Turner, who died in May 2023 at age 83 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The sculpture aimed to capture the "What's Love Got to Do With It?" belter's flexibility and her iconic hairstyle, which…

