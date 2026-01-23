Bear breaks into Tennessee candy store for the fourth time

(UPI) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee are investigating a serial burglary after a candy store was broken into and ransacked by a bear -- for the fourth time.

Glades Homemade Candies in Gatlinburg said on social media that the store was broken into by a bear Thursday night and the bruin caused significant damage to the store and its wares.

The post said the break-in marked the fourth incident of a bear busting into the store.

“We have nurtured our arts and crafts business in this community for 35 years, spreading joy and love to our customers, blessed by divine providence, but this persistent bear is a challenge we urgently need to overcome,” the owners wrote.

The store owner’s contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which…

