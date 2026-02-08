Death by nature? These states are where you’re most likely to die from an animal attack

(Not trying to be funny or off-beat this time on ‘Off the Wall.’ More of a pubic service announcement. Most people think of bears, panthers, snakes, etc., when you mention animal attacks. These don’t generally worry me. It’s the little ones that tend to get you. Scorpions absolutely creep me out. However, from painful experience in my youth, I will tell you why I do not venture out even in my own very rural yard unarmed. Feral Hogs! They are everywhere and they absolutely WILL hurt you. - DD)

(NY Post) - It’s a jungle out there, ya’ll!

Texas tops the list for fatal animal attacks in the United States, according to a recent study which found 1,604 animal-related deaths reported nationwide between 2018 and 2023.

Of that total, 225 of the fatalities occurred in the Lone Star state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

There were 1,604 animal-related deaths reported nationwide between 2018 and 2023.

California was second in the nation, with 128 such fatalities between 2018 and 2023.

Florida finished a close third with 112, while Tennessee had 72 deaths, and North Carolina reported 71 fatal animal encounters. New York clocked in with 47.

Stings from hornets, wasps, and bees represented 31% of all animal-related deaths, with the majority happening in the Midwest, researchers said.

More than 28% of fatalities were caused by “other mammals,” which weren’t described.

Dogs were involved in 70, or 26%, of the deaths.

Dog attacks surged following the pandemic, with the study noting…

