The one attraction that totally creeped my out at Disney many, many years ago. There is a phenomena called ‘uncanny valley.’ I think Walt found it. :) - DD

From the Babylon Bee:

The Disneyland theme park was shut down briefly on Friday following an incident where animatronic ICE agents raided the “It’s a Small World” attraction in search of audio-animatronic dolls that were in the country illegally.

“We received a tip that animatronic boys and girls had overstayed their visas and were currently engaged in ritual singing and dancing about how all children of the world are essentially the same,” said Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “It’s a problem that must be dealt with.”

Animatronic ICE agents stormed the popular attraction, wearing ear muffs to silence the sounds of cultural harmony, and detained several animatronic immigrants for questioning and eventual deportation.

“No one has the right to live here without proper documentation. Even dolls,” said one animatronic ICE agent. “No wonder they were hanging out in Fantasyland.”

Once inside the attraction, the animatronic agents discovered a…

