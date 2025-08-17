Woman finds 2.3 carat diamond at state park, plans to use in engagement ring

I love the Crater of Diamonds park, but all I ever got there was hot and dirty. For some reason, I always had more luck with emeralds in NC. - DD

Some women insist on being given diamonds, others want to go out and look for their own.

One New York City woman did just that, recently unearthing a 2.3-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. Micherre Fox, 31, reportedly told her husband-to-be two years ago that she didn’t want to get engaged until she unearthed her own diamond.

“I was willing to go anywhere in the world to make that happen,” Fox told Arkansas State Parks in a statement. “I researched, and it turned out that the only place in the world to do it was right in our backyard, in Arkansas.”

The recent graduate school grad took a few weeks in July to go in search of a diamond at the Arkansas park known for shiny treasures — more than 75,000 diamonds have been found there since 1906.

On her last scheduled day at the park, July 29, Fox struck gold … or a…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight