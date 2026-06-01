Pennsylvania mother finds 3.09-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park after losing son, father

(KARK) - A mother from Pennsylvania found a 3.09-carat diamond in Crater of Diamonds State Park last month.

According to a release from the state park, Keisha Smith found the white diamond during a late April trip with her brother Kirim and her boyfriend Joey.

Smith had been planning the trip to Murfreesboro for more than a year, researching where to dig and reaching out to park visitors for suggestions.

However, before she could make the trip, she lost her son in October and her father in April. She decided to take the trip with the aim of finding much-needed comfort, park officials said.

On the first day, Smith spent her time meeting people at the park, but on the second day, she found the diamond while searching near a historical marker commemorating the discovery of the first diamonds in Arkansas.

When she first found it, park officials said Smith described it as…

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