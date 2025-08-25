Elmo-costumed individual confronts Antifa at Portland ICE encampment

An adult dressed in an Elmo costume was caught on camera trolling protesters outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend, clashing with demonstrators.

Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial filmed the confrontation at the ICE South Waterfront facility on Saturday.

In the video, the unidentified person in the costume is seen posing on the ground in front of the entrance to the ICE facility, crawling around outside and then dancing in front of the anti-ICE demonstrators who attempted to confront the person.

The incident reportedly left anti-ICE demonstrators confused and frustrated, according to newsgathering website Storyful.

Earlier this month, Portland’s progressive-leaning city council was exploring ways to expel ICE from the detention facility that has become a flashpoint for violent clashes between agents and radical agitators.

City councilors told a packed hearing that they would consider revoking ICE’s permit to operate the…

