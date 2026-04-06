Why the newest dimes are missing a symbol of peace in the US

(Addy Bink, The Hill) - Earlier this year, redesigned coins celebrating the nation’s semiquincentennial (aka, its 250th anniversary) were released to circulation. Now, one of these coins is causing a stir.

Some of the commemorative designs, which will only be minted this year, make minor changes. For example, on the nickels, a single change was made: instead of having the mint year on the face, they have “1776 ~ 2026” (as do all of the new coins). Meanwhile, there are five different designs for the semiquincentennial quarters.

The dime was almost entirely overhauled. President Franklin D. Roosevelt is gone from the face, while the torch, olive branch, and oak branch are no longer on the reverse. Instead, “Liberty as the winds of revolution waft through her hair” as “her liberty cap bears stars and stripes” is on the face, with an eagle clutching arrows with its talons above the text “ONE DIME” and “LIBERTY OVER TYRANNY” on the back.

While intricate, an apparently missing item on the reverse has sparked some questions.

Since the late 1700s…

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