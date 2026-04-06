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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
5hEdited

It's all about WAR now...

https://substack.com/profile/314016269-the-jurist/note/c-239181389

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Max Headroom 42's avatar
Max Headroom 42
23m

com...arrows over tryany FA FO

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