It’s been a good year at the Crater of Diamonds as these two gentlemen show, but after at least a dozen trips and I still ain’t found nothin’ but dirt - DD

(KARK) - Michael Schumacher and Jack Pearadin haven’t been too tough to find over the past few years. They spend most of their time on the hunt for diamonds at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.

“With Mike and several other miners that I’ve dug with over the last 12 years, I’m probably well over 300 diamonds that I’ve found out there,” said Pearadin.

“I have spent, in the past two years, probably four months at the crater, and I am looking for my 65th diamond,” said Schumacher.

In December, they dug up their biggest and likely most valuable diamond yet, though they didn’t know it at the time.

They load literal tons of “material” in buckets at the mines, then haul them off to a workshop where they sift through the rubble. Jack hadn’t been able to find the time to go through their finds until…

