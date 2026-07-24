Pole dancing accident floods two Houston apartments

(UPI) - A Houston woman said she is done practicing pole dancing at home after a mishap led to two apartments being flooded.

Asha Gilbert was filming her pole dancing practice July 6 at her west Houston apartment when the pole came loose from the ceiling and struck a fire sprinkler.

The video shows water spraying out of the sprinkler to flood Gilbert’s apartment and that of a neighbor.

“Immediately, I’m in shock because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this cannot be happening to me,’” Gilbert told KTRK-TV.

Gilbert said she had only installed the pole three days earlier.

“It wasn’t even a thought that it could possibly hit the sprinkler,” Gilbert said. “We were more worried about it hitting a wall.”

She said her furniture was ruined and she had to move to another…

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