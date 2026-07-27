Blue Angels flyover sends umbrellas, chairs airborne at Florida beach

(UPI) - Chaos briefly erupted on a Florida beach when a flyover by the Blue Angels squadron resulted in hats, chairs, umbrellas and tents being sent flying.

Video captured by beachgoers Wednesday morning at Pensacola Beach shows belongings going airborne as one of the planes flies in low over the sand and banked hard to the side, creating a powerful gust of wind.

The Blue Angels were performing Wednesday morning at a “Breakfast with the Blues” air show, which runs through Saturday.

No injuries were reported, but beachgoers reported a combination of fear and excitement.

“I’ve been coming for 10 years and I’ve never seen a…

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