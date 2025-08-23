Chicago's gun 'buybacks' are a vulgar joke.

NRA has often reported on failed “gun buyback” programs in cities across the country as being worse than useless. Unfortunately, for some, these programs have led to even more dangerous and life-threatening consequences. While the Chicago Police “gun turn-in program” website states that “all guns are destroyed and never returned to the streets,” that was not the case for Twanda Willingham. Ms. Willingham recently filed suit against the City of Chicago and others after she was shot with a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun that had been relinquished to Chicago police at a gun turn-in event in December 2023. The same firearm that was used to shoot Ms. Willingham was then used in at least two other shootings before being discovered on a 16-year old boy months later, as we reported back in April of this year.

According to the recently filed lawsuit, after the firearm was transferred to the tactical team office following the turn-in event, the Glock disappeared in a room full of police officers. In the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that a tag identifying the Glock had been hidden on a different firearm. The tag that should have accompanied the Glock was later found in the trash, evidence of a purposeful theft and cover-up to make it more difficult to track the firearm or its recovery. Further adding to the drama, the officer that was listed on those inventory records was later shot and killed by a fellow tactical team officer in what the police department labeled a…

