Unfortunately, It Wasn't for the Quality of the Pizza

Bizarre bodycam video shows Florida cops arresting Chuck E. Cheese mascot as kids, parents watch in shock

Police bodycam footage shows officers marching into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Tallahassee.

"We’re gonna detain the mouse," an officer is heard telling a fellow cop on video as they enter the pizza restaurant geared toward kids.

Bodycam footage shows children playing arcade games as officers walk toward an individual dressed from head to toe as the Chuck E. Cheese mouse mascot.

"Chuck E.’s a little bit busy, ma’am," an officer tells a woman.

The officer orders the person in the mouse costume, "Chuck E., come with me. Chuck E! Chuck E! Stop resisting! You’re being detained, stop resisting! Let it go! Do not cause a scene here, sir."

The Chuck E. Cheese mascot is handcuffed and then escorted out of the children's restaurant as parents and kids watch in disbelief.

As one of the officers exits the restaurant, a furious woman scolds the cop for arresting the mouse mascot in front of children at the restaurant.

"I would like y’all to walk him out the door instead of traumatizing all these children seeing someone like Chuck E. Cheese get arrested," the woman is heard saying.

She then asks, "Would y’all put Mickey Mouse in handcuffs?"

Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Alicia Hill previously told the Tallahassee Democrat that officers had planned to escort the Chuck E. Cheese mascot from the restaurant and handcuff him outside. But police said they became nervous…

