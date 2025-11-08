The results are in: The favorite fat squirrel in the Lone Star State is Chunkosaurus Rex, a portly fluff-tailed furball who makes his home in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

The contest was dreamed up by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which modeled it after the Fat Bear Week competition at Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

“The quirky contest featured 16 squirrels from state parks across Texas, all battling it out in a bracket-style showdown for the title of Texas’ heftiest rodent,” KLAQ-FM reported.

“The 16-contender bracket came down to each squirrel’s heftiness and overall charm,” People proclaimed.

Evidently, the participants had some fun coming up with names for their respective champions.

“Chunkosaurus Rex faced off in the finals against Chunk Norris from Fort Richardson State Park, after fellow final-four squirrels Nutella from…

