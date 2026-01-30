From the Babylon Bee:

In a bold defense of democracy, Democrats warned Americans about the chilling effect voter ID laws could have on rigged elections.

According to Democrat leadership, voter ID laws are cruel, unconstitutional, and could deny the basic human right of illegally tampering with American elections.

“How will we ensure that the right person wins the election if voter ID laws keep us from rigging them?” Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer asked reporters. “It’s an evil, totalitarian move — every person, no matter their age, sex, or citizenship status, should have the ability and opportunity to illegally vote for Democrats. Voter ID laws are just another way to gatekeep democracy.”

Other Democrats have warned that voter ID laws were a dangerous step down a slippery slope toward fair and secure elections.

“This cannot be allowed to go any further,” said another Democrat lawmaker. “Passing election laws will only make it more difficult to violate election laws.”

The party urgently warned the American people to strongly oppose any actions taken by Republicans to prevent anyone from cheating in elections. “It’s what’s best for democracy,” another Democrat said. “If our elections are secure, we shudder to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight