Traffic camera captures real-life Spider-Man’s heroic save

(Your friendly neghborhood fanboy - DD)

(UPI) - An Arkansas traffic camera was recording when a man in a Spider-Man costume pulled off a real-life rescue on a busy road.

Footage shared on social media by the Jonesboro Police Department shows a man in a wheelchair struggling to cross a busy intersection.

A man in a Spider-Man costume then climbs out from the driver’s side door of a vehicle stopped at the red light and gives the man speedy assistance to finish crossing.

The masked man was later identified as Christopher Hellenthal, who had been dressed as the Marvel character for super hero day at his job at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park.

“I was like, ‘All right, I’m in the Spider-Man suit; let’s do this,’” Hellenthal told WREG-TV. “So I just got out and sped them along real…

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