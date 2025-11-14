Unfortunately This Ain’t a Joke

(UPI) - A nonprofit taking care of dogs in Ukraine’s Chernobyl exclusion zone are trying to solve the mystery of why some of the canines have turned “completely blue.”

Dogs of Chernobyl, which is affiliated with the Clean Futures Fund charity, said workers were out trying to trap dogs to be spayed and neutered in the Chernobyl area recently when they spotted the unusually colored canines.

“We are on the ground now catching dogs for sterilization, and we came across three dogs that were completely blue,” the Clean Futures Fund said in an Instagram post. “We are not sure exactly what is going on.”

Local residents said the dogs had not been blue one week earlier.

The approximately 700 dogs living in the Chernobyl exclusion zone are descendants of the pets abandoned when the area was evacuated during the nuclear power plant meltdown in 1986…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight