Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

Good thing it didn’t get loose down here cuz we eat anything that doesn’t eat us first 😂

Reply
Share
Suzy's avatar
Suzy
6h

Those are HUGE birds, the ones that I've seen, are usually in pairs.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture