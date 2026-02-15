Off the Wall: Emu-gency!
Florida deputies chase, catch fast-moving emu
(News Nation) - The Clay County Sheriff’s office posted a video of its deputies and a public service aide chasing a fast-moving emu on the loose on Monday.
The sheriff’s office received a call from a woman reporting a loose emu on County Road 315C.
“Protecting and serving even when it involves feathers and lots of cardio,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The emu led deputies on a chase in a field next to the county road before CCSO and the owner captured the emu, returning it home safely.
