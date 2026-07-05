Failed robbery on small Caribbean island of Tobago spawns memes and Batman references

(What a Bunch of Dumb A$$es! There was a similar attempt locally here using a log skidder with an equally dismal display of IQ/results.

Coincidentally, my old boss earned the nickname ‘Batman’ when when he got prosecuted after over-enthusiastically teaching a young burglar a lesson with a Louisville Slugger - DD)

(KARK) - Police in Trinidad and Tobago said Wednesday that they are searching for a group of robbers caught on camera who used a backhoe to try and steal a cash machine but bungled the movie-style heist so badly they ended up as memes.

Security camera footage shows at least four suspects fumbling around the crime scene. One of them bore a striking resemblance to Batman, wearing black clothing, a black ski mask and what looked like a black poncho that blew in the wind like the superhero’s cape. That person is seen tripping over debris and falling on the floor while attempting to direct the backhoe.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said the suspects’ “efforts to remove the vault proved futile, after the arm of the backhoe sustained damage” during the incident early Wednesday.

The suspects were able to move the cash machine to the sidewalk with the backhoe, which police said they stole from a nearby beach. But after the backhoe’s arm stopped working – and their combined efforts…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight