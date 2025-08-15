From the Babylon Bee:

As the race for mayor of New York intensified, one prominent candidate landed the support of another popular Democrat, as a fake Indian made a public endorsement of a real Indian.

Fake American Indian Elizabeth Warren made a public appearance in the Big Apple on Monday to offer he approval and support to New York City mayoral candidate and real Indian Indian Zohran Mamdani.

"As a pretend Indian, I am honored to endorse a for real one," Warren told reporters. "I've watched what capitalist Republicans have done to New York. Just seeing all of the litter brings a tear to my eye. We met today to talk about the issues facing Americans, the best ways to use radical, socialist policies to address them, and we also smokem peace pipe. I completely and thoroughly offer my support to Zohran Mamdani. A real Indian."

Mamdani was honored by the historic union of fake and real Indians. "I appreciate the real endorsement of this fake Indian lady," he said. "The problems in our society aren't limited to…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight