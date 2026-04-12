Firefighters rescue dog from deep cave in Kentucky

(UPI) - Firefighters in Kentucky put their spelunking skills to the test when a dog became trapped in a cave about 40 feet under ground.

The Jessamine County Fire District said on social media that crews responded to the area on Handys Bend Road on a report of a dog trapped in a cave.

Rescuers entered “the small entrance vertically, utilizing a rope system to lower,” the post said.

A rescuer found the dog about 35-40 feet down in the cave. The firefighter and dog were hoisted out of the cave by the rope system.

“The dog appeared to have had no injuries and no rescuers were injured during…

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