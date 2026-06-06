World’s largest dog pool party held at Florida park

(UPI) - A Miami-area dog park hosted a pool party with 277 dogs in an attempt to break a Guinness World Records title.

The Chewy Summer Social, hosted by pet supply company Chewy on Saturday at Chewy Bark Park, part of The Underline linear park in Coral Gables, gathered 277 canines of all sizes to dip into a series of kiddie pools.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to count the participating pooches.

Organizers said the count was enough to set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest dog pool party.

The free event also…

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