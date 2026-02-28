Look at the SIZE of that thing. I’m Glad They Just Eat Plants

(UPI) - A resident of a Florida aquarium confirmed to be at least 71 years old has been certified as the oldest manatee ever by Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said Romeo, a resident at the Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island, was found in the wild in 1957 and was estimated to be 2-5 years old, making him at least 71 years old in 2026 -- and likely a few years older.

Romeo spent most of his life at the Miami Seaquarium, moved to Zoo Tampa in 2023 and arrived at the Gulfarium in 2025.

“We are so honored to be caring for Romeo. He has touched so many people and been such an inspiration for ocean conservation for so many years. To be able to carry on that legacy for his species with him here at the Gulfarium is such a pleasure,” Patrick Berry, president of the Gulfarium, told Guinness World Records.

Romeo fathered nine calves with his partner, Juliet, who died at the age of 65 in April 2024.

Manatees typically live from…

See More…

