(UPI) - A 25-year veteran of a Florida police department experienced a career first when a loose animal call resulted in him handcuffing an emu.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Cpl. Keisler responded to a report of an emu on the loose on Friday.

“Keisler attempted to secure the emu, but the large bird ignored his commands, kicked several times using its large talons and fled on foot recklessly,” the post said.

Keisler ended up lassoing the emu and using his handcuffs to secure its legs.

“In my 25 years, I’ve never handcuffed an emu,” the sheriff’s office quoted Keisler as saying. “This is definitely a new one.”

The emu was not injured and was returned to its owner.

"All criminal charges against the emu were…

