Real estate agent finds Arkansas house overrun with snakes

(Would this violate the Fair Housing Act? Just sayin’… - DD)

(UPI) - An Arkansas real estate agent arrived to a scheduled showing of a home for sale and ended up capturing video of some squatters -- a large number of snakes.

Christopher White of Century 21 said he arrived to show a property to some potential buyers in central Arkansas when he noticed the property was overrun with snakes.

“When I first got to the house I was treating it as business as usual. I got out of my truck, walked around the home,” White told USA Today. “I had got back in my truck to look at the information for the house, and that’s when I looked over at the porch.”

White captured video of snakes by the…

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