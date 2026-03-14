‘Butt birth’ rhino from ‘Ace Ventura’ sequel up for auction

(UPI) - An auction house specializing in props from movies and TV series is offering a screen-matched “butt birth” rhinoceros from Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

PropstoreAuction said the rhino was used for exterior shots in the 1995 comedy when Ace Ventura, played by Jim Carrey, was using the mechanical animal to spy on a suspect.

An infamous scene features Carrey squeezing out from the rear end of the rhino when his cooling fan breaks down, earning the prop the nickname of the “butt birth” rhino.

“Distinctive patterning on the bolts, as well as the placement of holes drilled into the top of the door hatch on this rhino’s side, screen-match to when Ace climbed out of the rhino’s butt, though this rhino’s neck and legs appear slightly differently today as a result of sympathetic restoration and repainting conducted after filming,” the auction house said.

Bidding on the prop, which was previously displayed at Planet Hollywood, had reached $5,500 as of the early…

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