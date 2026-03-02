Four-eared foster kitten in Alabama becomes a viral star

(UPI) - An Alabama foster kitten preparing to go up for adoption is gaining viral fame due to a unique genetic quirk: an extra set of ears.

Dobby, a 7-month-old black kitten, was born with an extra set of ear flaps that resemble a second, smaller pair of ears.

Stephanie Brown, who is fostering Dobby for Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue, said the extra ears do not adversely affect the kitten, and his hearing is normal. She said his tail is also short and curly.

Dobby became an online celebrity after…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight