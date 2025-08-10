Firefighters rescue cow from Oklahoma swimming pool

Firefighters in Oklahoma were called to a resident's home where a wayward cow had wandered onto the property and plunged into the backyard swimming pool.

The Drumright Fire Department responded to Gordon Brown's Drumright home to rescue the buoyant bovine.

"While I was getting my coffee, my wife said, 'Gordon, there's a cow in the yard!'" Brown told KOTV.

The cow soon found its way into the couple's 4-foot-deep, above-ground pool. Firefighters arrived soon after.

"They was kind of scratching their heads. I think this is probably the first time they'd ever fished a cow out of the pool," Brown said.

Firefighter Jamey Martin recorded video of the ensuing rescue.

"This was unique as in it was a livestock, an actual cow, and not only a cow, but a cow in a swimming pool," Martin said.

The firefighters used some chains and a truck winch to…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight