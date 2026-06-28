Skateboarder crosses the United States coast-to-coast in 39 days

(Cool. He even has a Forrest Gump-styled entourage :) - DD)

(UPI) - A skateboarder traveled from California to Florida in just 39 days in an attempt to break his own Guinness World Record.

Chad Caruso made the journey of more than 3,000 miles from Venice Beach, Calif., to Jacksonville, Fla., between May 1 and June 8, averaging 72 miles a day.

Caruso, who chronicled his journey on YouTube, previously skated from Venice Beach to Virginia Beach, Va., in 57 days, 6 hours and 56 minutes in 2023. That trip earned him the Guinness World Records title for the fastest crossing of America on a skateboard.

He said his latest trip was about both breaking his own record and celebrating 10 years of sobriety.

“Skateboarding was the thing that kept me out of trouble. I did it my whole life. I was obsessed with it. Got injured and I…

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