Finally Gone! Florida hospital sues to evict a patient who won’t leave room 5 months after discharge

(NY Post) - Squatter patient in Florida hospital for 5 months finally leaves after discharge, lawsuit.

A Florida hospital has dropped its lawsuit seeking to evict a patient who refused to vacate a room for months after she was discharged because, the hospital said, she finally left.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital filed the lawsuit this month requesting an injunction to force the woman to leave room 373 and authorizing the county sheriff’s office to assist if necessary.

She was officially discharged from the hospital in early October.

A hearing had been scheduled for Monday, but was canceled after the hospital filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice.

The case is no longer active because the patient “is no longer at TMH,” hospital spokesperson Sarah Cannon said Monday.

The hospital’s lawsuit said resources were being diverted from helping other patients because of the woman’s continued occupation of…

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