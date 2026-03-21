The Disappearance of Major General William Neil McCasland

(The Political Saucer) - Major General William Neil McCasland walked out of his Sandia Heights home on the morning of February 27, 2026, without his phone, his watch, or his glasses. Seven hours later, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert, the New Mexico law enforcement designation reserved for missing persons over fifty who suffer from irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties. The alert described a 68-year-old man in cognitive decline, endangered and disoriented somewhere in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains.

What the alert did not mention was that McCasland had commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory’s $4.4 billion annual science and technology portfolio. It did not mention his role as Executive Secretary for the Special Access Program Oversight Committee, the Pentagon body that reviews the most classified programs in the American military arsenal. It did not mention that he remained, at the time of his disappearance, the Director of Technology at Applied Technology Associates, a defense contractor specializing in directed energy weapons and space domain awareness.

And it certainly did not mention the 2016 WikiLeaks release that identified McCasland as a key advisor helping to organize military and intelligence insiders for the disclosure of…

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