Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
1d

OUR DOG, TILLY, a Bournedoodle, will not make the world record. When she sticks her tongue out it is quite alarming. Thank you, Dixie. It is very good to have an off the wall post. It may be our only hope for sanity in our world today. God Bless. By the Way: HE as already blessed us beyond our wildest dreams, Dr Gary, Dr Tooth Elf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dixie Drudge and others
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
21h

As an animal lover, I love it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture