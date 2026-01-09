Off the Wall: Guinness Says OK Dog Has World's Longest Tongue
Oklahoma dog's 7-inch tongue is the world's longest
(UPI) - An Oklahoma family’s dog earned a Guinness World Record when his tongue, which usually hangs out the side of his mouth, was measured at 7.83 inches long.
Ozzy, a French mastiff and bull mastiff mix belonging to Angela Pick and her family, officially earned the title of the longest tongue on a living dog, when his mouth muscle’s length was confirmed to have exceeded that of Bloomington, Ill., dog Rocky, whose tongue was measured at 5.46 inches in 2023.
“He has always had a tongue that sticks out of his mouth, ever since he was born,” Pick told Guinness World Records. “But there’s nothing medically wrong with him, we’ve had him looked at…
OUR DOG, TILLY, a Bournedoodle, will not make the world record. When she sticks her tongue out it is quite alarming. Thank you, Dixie. It is very good to have an off the wall post. It may be our only hope for sanity in our world today. God Bless. By the Way: HE as already blessed us beyond our wildest dreams, Dr Gary, Dr Tooth Elf
As an animal lover, I love it!