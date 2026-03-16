Large Georgia tortoise escapes high school, travels ‘a surprising distance’

(UPI) - Police in Georgia used “a lot of muscle” to wrangle a large and “ridiculously heavy” tortoise that absconded from a local high school.

The Hinesville Police Department said on social media that the tortoise escaped from its enclosure at the Bradwell Institute and went for a walk on Sunday.

“The adventurous reptile made it a surprising distance before area residents witnessed the great escape and called 911,” the post said. “With a little teamwork (and a lot of muscle), D-Watch officers managed to load up the very large, very determined and ridiculously heavy ‘dinosaur’ and return him safely to his enclosure.”

Police ensured the tortoise’s gate was properly latched to ensure the animal wouldn’t be going for a second weekend stroll.

“Next time we’ll make sure to stretch before lifting,” police joked…

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