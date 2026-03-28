Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
just now

Can’t let the little guy any kind of win that’s why we had to fight a war about this already cuz government just won’t leave us dumb Southerners alone and we will see who survives, FUCK EM I WOULDNT HAVE GIVEN IT TO A BUNCH OF TRAITORS

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