The Execution of ‘Black Jack’ Ketchum Didn’t Go as Planned

The haunting photo was taken on April 26, 1901. It captures one of the most infamous moments in Wild West history. This is Tom “Black Jack” Ketchum standing on the gallows in Clayton, New Mexico Territory.

Ketchum was a feared train robber and outlaw. He had spent years on the run. A botched solo train heist led to his capture. This resulted in a death sentence.

His execution would be the first—and only—hanging ever carried out in Union County. It was also the last hanging of the Old West for attempted train robbery.

But the day didn’t unfold as planned. The local executioners, unfamiliar with the grim mechanics of a hanging, used a rope that was far too long.

When the trapdoor fell, the drop was too severe—resulting in a shocking accident that instantly decapitated Ketchum.

One newspaper reported:

When the body dropped through the trap the half-inch rope…

