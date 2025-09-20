Off the Wall: Hellfire missile bounces off UAP in footage shown to Congress
Witnesses testify no known technology could survive Hellfire impact. But it DID!
A House hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) stunned lawmakers when video evidence showed a U.S. drone firing a Hellfire missile at an orb off Yemen—only for the object to remain intact and keep moving, raising urgent questions about technology beyond known military capabilities.
At a House Oversight subcommittee meeting on UFO transparency and whistleblower protection, Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., unveiled the video.
The footage showed an MQ-9 drone tracking a UAP orb as another MQ-9 launched a Hellfire missile at it. The missile struck the orb, but instead of destroying it, the round appeared to "bounce right off."
"That’s a Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and [it] just bounced right off, and it kept going," journalist George Knapp said. "There are servers where there’s a whole bank of these kind of videos that Congress has not been allowed to see."
Lawmakers and witnesses stressed that no known U.S. technology could withstand a Hellfire strike.
"Are you aware of anything in the U.S. arsenal that can split a Hellfire missile like this…and do whatever blob thing it did, and then keep going?" Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., asked…