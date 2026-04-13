Off the Wall: Here's the Buzzzz
North Carolina flight delayed by bee swarm on turbine
North Carolina flight delayed by bee swarm on turbine
(UPI) - An American Airlines plane preparing to depart from a North Carolina airport was delayed for about an hour due to a swam of bees.
Micah McCollough, a passenger aboard the plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, captured video as beekeepers and airline employees worked to remove the bees from the plane’s turbine.
The video shows the bee rescuers placing the insects into a box for safe transport.
The bees were removed and…