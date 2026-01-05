Black bear wanders into Tennessee Christmas parade

(UPI) -- Spectators at a Christmas parade in Tennessee were treated to a surprise scene when a black bear wandered into the road and walked along the parade route.

Amanda Snook-Paige captured photos showing the bear walking down the route of Gatlinburg’s 50th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

It was unclear how much of the route the bear walked, but another witness captured video of a bruin that may have been the same animal feasting on trash after the parade.

Snook-Paige joked on social media that the bear was such a hit with spectators that organizers “should’ve made him the grand marshal” of the parade….

