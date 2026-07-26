Dog rescued from mountain after consuming marijuana

(Tokyo the Lab is looking a little paranoid there. - DD)

(UPI) - A rescue team was summoned to the tallest mountain in Scotland to rescue a Labrador that became ill after consuming marijuana.

Christina Bluhme said her 5-year-old black lab, named Tokyo, started showing symptoms during a family hike near the peak of Ben Nevis.

“We were maybe an hour from the top when we noticed Tokyo got really weak in her hind quarters,” Bluhme told CNN.

“Initially, I thought it could have been a spinal thing or a disc that had slipped because of the climb, but then she started drifting in and out of consciousness. I was standing on that mountain thinking that that was it, I was going to lose her,” she said.

Efforts to carry 53-pound Tokyo down the mountain were hampered by heavy rains, leading the family to call for help from the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, which happened to have volunteers nearby after dealing with another emergency.

Tokyo was carried down the mountain on a stretcher and Bluhme then took her to…

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