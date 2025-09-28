They were searching for WWII rockets when they uncovered medieval pots of stashed riches

A group of metal detectorists recently went on an epic summerlong adventure in the European countryside – and discovered a jackpot of ancient riches.

Based in the central Polish city of Kalisz, the metal detecting group Denar Kalisz recently uncovered pots filled with coins and hundreds of grams of gold – all worth a fortune.

Przemysław Kurowiak, president of the organization, told Fox News Digital the group had been searching for treasure for over two decades before their recent successes.

The group was actually searching for German V-2 rockets when they stumbled on their first treasure.

“Our association is a group of friends who love uncovering history,” he said. “We do it as a hobby.”

The first find, discovered by group member Hubert Piasecki on June 7, was a clay pot filled with treasure.

“[The pot was] filled with coins, ornaments and silver ingots from the early Middle Ages, containing 631…

See More...

