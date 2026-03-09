University of South Alabama operates ‘queer animal research’ lab

(1819 News) - Researchers at the University of South Alabama (USA) want people to know that “Queer Animals Exist! It’s just biology.” The Comparative Cognition and Communication (C3PO) Lab is a program of the USA Department of Psychology promoting queerness through research on “queer animals.”

“Our goal is to further destigmatize queerness through communication of scientific findings of animal researchers regarding queerness in the animal kingdom,” reads the lab’s resource page, which is available via its Instagram account.

The C3PO lab, operating as its own research lab at USA, also has the stated goal: “understand our world and the animals we share it with just a little better.”

According to its public materials, the lab highlights examples of same-sex behavior, non-monogamous mating systems, and intersex traits in various animal species in the wild.

Dr. Heidi Lyn, the lab’s main researcher, also manages the C3PO Lab Instagram, where she regularly posts about queerness in animals. Lyn is an associate professor, and Joan M. Sinnott is chair of Psychology within USA’s Department of Psychology.

Lyn also promotes intersex species, which do happen naturally in the wild, but are often cited by activists to promote the broader arguments for…

