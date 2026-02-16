Kangaroo found hopping loose down Texas road

(UPI) - Authorities in Texas are trying to find the owner of a kangaroo found hopping down the middle of a Liberty County road.

The Cleveland Police Department said on social media that officers were called to the area of FM 1010 on a report of a loose kangaroo.

The officers and animal control personnel were able to corral the marsupial with help from members of the public.

Police are now attempting to find the…

