Off the Wall: Hopping Mad in Texas
Kangaroo found hopping loose down Texas road
(UPI) - Authorities in Texas are trying to find the owner of a kangaroo found hopping down the middle of a Liberty County road.
The Cleveland Police Department said on social media that officers were called to the area of FM 1010 on a report of a loose kangaroo.
The officers and animal control personnel were able to corral the marsupial with help from members of the public.
Police are now attempting to find the…
I always wondered where my first wife went......