Large amount of mystery apples wash up on N.C. beach

(UPI) - An organization dedicated to protecting wild horses in North Carolina said several apples found on a beach had apparently fallen from a cargo ship.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said officials received a call Tuesday reporting the local beach in Corolla was littered with loose apples.

“Our employee started heading towards the area where the apples were reported and quickly realized someone didn’t dump them out there on purpose -- they seemed to be washing up out of the ocean! They must have come off a ship out at sea,” the organization said on social media.

The incident recalled another event from a few years ago, when Doritos chips washed up on the beach.

Employees and volunteers collected several bags of apples. A pair of men who…

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