This is what you get….

He will hopefully lose his job over stealing a tiny amount of stuff.

A seven-year veteran of the Toledo Police Department has been put on restricted duty after being charged with theft following a pair of incidents at the Holland Walmart.

Toledo police on Wednesday confirmed that Gregory Long, Jr., 42, had been put on restricted duty and was under investigation by internal affairs. Hired in July, 2018, he had been assigned to the training section.

He is accused of stealing from the Walmart at 1355 S. McCord Rd. on two different occasions in recent months. Two separate counts of first degree misdemeanor theft were filed by Holland police in Sylvania Municipal Court on Aug. 19….